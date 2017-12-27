Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a Boxing Day travel disaster when their flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo was turned back four hours into the journey.

The eight hour ‘flight to nowhere’ was due to airline staff discovering a passenger had boarded the flight with the wrong ticket. Chrissy tried to make the best use of her wasted time in the sky by live-tweeting the drama to her 9.2 million Twitter followers, as she tried to work out exactly what was going on.

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend

“A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane,” Chrissy tweeted. “Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know.”

She then added: “I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me.

“Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake?” the model continued. “Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions.”

Chrissy and husband John Legend were on a flight operated by All Nippon Airways. The airline told CNN that the plane returned to Los Angeles as part of the airline's security procedure due to a passenger boarding the wrong flight.

"The cabin crew notified the pilot that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight, and the pilot in command made the decision to return to the originating airport," the airline said in a statement.

"We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so," the airline added. According to Chrissy, all passengers that were on the flight were questioned after they returned to Los Angeles.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning Chrissy tweeted that she was now on a plane bound for Tokyo again, hopefully one which will arrive at its destination this time.