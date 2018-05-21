After announcing the birth of their second child last week, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have now unveiled the name of the little boy along with their first public photograph of him. It seems that the couple decided to opt for a music-inspired name after all.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the City Harvest Honors

The 32-year-old model posted a shot of their sleeping son Miles on social media over the weekend, who was born on Thursday (May 17th 2018) after being conceived through IVF. He joins his 2-year-old sister Luna Simone into the family, while we still sit wishing Chrissy and John will adopt us.

'Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens', Chrissy wrote on Instagram. 'We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!'

It seems that Miles could possibly have been named after the influential Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, given that his parents previously revealed that they often look to the stars to find baby-name inspiration.

'We love going the music route', Chrissy told People. 'John loves looking at who he grew up with or people he grew up listening to. And maybe we'll have a little baby Todd Smith, I don't know.'

Wherever the name came from, it seems that Miles was so eager to meet his amazing parents that he arrived a little before his due date - though apparently not so much that it has become a cause for concern.

'He is a few weeks early so he's litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love', Chrissy said on Twitter. 'I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole. Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0.'

She also made a joke about John performing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards last night, alluding to the criticism she received when she stepped out for some lunch without her baby only days after giving birth to Luna in 2016. 'Wow didn't you just have a baby John smh go take care of it! Disgusting', she quipped.

Earlier this month, the couple uploaded a gorgeous video in partnership with Google Duo, which saw John video calling the heavily-pregnant Chrissy who aimed the camera at her bump and put on a deep voice pretending to be their son. The funny soon turned to tear-jerking adorableness when John began singing to his little unborn boy.