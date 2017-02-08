Model, cookbook writer, mother-of-one and Twitter slayer, Chrissy Teigen has escaped unhurt from a hit and run car accident. The Sports Illustrated cover girl was involved in the accident as a passenger in the car in Hollywood but walked away from the crash injury free.

The incident happened around 7:30pm on Tuesday night (7 Feb) as the car Chrissy was travelling in was hit.

An unnamed suspect was arrested on the misdemeanour hit and run.

The wife of singer John Legend is a popular figure known for her sharp retorts on Twitter and her Democrat-leaning political views and is often the subject of both high praise and high criticism on the social media platform.

The Lip Sync Battle host started her career as a model and recently appeared on Sports Illustrated, in her first magazine cover shoot since giving birth to her daughter, Luna, last year.

Speaking about her first foray into back onto cover’s, 31-year-old Teigen said: "It's been a while since I've done anything swimsuit. I haven't shot since baby.

"But of course, you know that [editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what's happening and embrace the changes."