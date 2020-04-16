Chrissy Teigen can't understand why her dreams are ''so insecure''.

The 34-year-old model has taken to Twitter to reveal the details of an explicit dream involving her husband John Legend, admitting she does't know why her visions are always so self-doubting.

Chrissy - who has Luna, four, and Miles, 23 months, with her husband - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I had a dream john and I were having the sex in my closet and he made me thank him for each piece of clothing, shoes, bags. Then I woke up and was like I bought this stuff!!! why are my dreams so insecure (sic)''

Chrissy and John, 41 - who have been married since 2013 - are currently in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And the model recently admitted she hopes her favourite reality TV shows don't make her relive the experience of being in lockdown.

Chrissy wrote on her Twitter account: ''One thing I hope doesn't happen is all our reality shows airing themselves in quarantine when this is all over and better. Like next season of housewives being them in quarantine. I don't wanna live all this over again (sic)''

The star has remained active on social media during her time in quarantine, recently admitting she loves listening to ''murder podcasts''.

In fact, Chrissy confessed she struggles to sleep without listening to a crime story before she goes to bed.

She said on Twitter: ''none of my favorite murder podcasts are updating and I can't sleep without their terror

''I don't really like murder podcast commentary shows :( I like just hearing the story end the calls. You can tell me your favorite but I promise I've tried it and I just don't like the silly giggling (sic)''