Chrissy Teigen's burgeoning baby bump was was proudly on show during last night's Grammy Awards, as well as the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala, and the model has also used the moment to casually confirm the gender of baby number two! Although a lot of people already knew...

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala

The 32-year-old posted a sensational red carpet shot of herself adorned in a flattering, long-sleeved, silver sequined gown designed by Yanina Couture alongside the head-turning caption: 'mama and her baby boy'. She most certainly wasn't talking about John Legend.

It's not actually big news that she's having a boy; after all, she has revealed as much in the past given that she had only had one embryo left and one final chance at IVF and that embryo was supposedly male.

Back in January last year she wrote on Twitter: 'Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.'

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

She later elaborated on the subject in an interview with InStyle. 'The first little girl didn't work', she explained. 'And then the second is Luna.'

She revealed that she was pregnant with her and John Legend's second baby through an adorable Instagram video featuring 21-month-old Luna back in November.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have always been one of our favourite couples, mainly because of John's ultra romantic hit 'All Of You' being dedicated to her and her own habit of mildly yet hilariously insulting him on social media.

More: Chrissy Teigen announces her second pregnancy

'Thank you to Johnny', she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them posing together at the Clive Davis gala. 'I wouldn't be here without you. Or I would because I'd be dating or married to someone similar. But I am happy to be here with you. I love you.'