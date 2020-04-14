Chrissy Teigen hopes her favourite reality TV shows don't make her relive the experience of being in quarantine.

The 34-year-old model - who is married to award-winning musician John Legend - is currently at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Chrissy has revealed she doesn't want to relive the boredom through her TV set.

Chrissy - who has Luna, four, and Miles, 22 months, with John - wrote on her Twitter account: ''One thing I hope doesn't happen is all our reality shows airing themselves in quarantine when this is all over and better. Like next season of housewives being them in quarantine. I don't wanna live all this over again (sic)''

Chrissy has remained active on social media during her time in quarantine, recently admitting she loves listening to ''murder podcasts''.

The model actually confessed she struggles to sleep without listening to a crime story before she goes to bed.

Chrissy wrote on Twitter: ''none of my favorite murder podcasts are updating and I can't sleep without their terror

''I don't really like murder podcast commentary shows :( I like just hearing the story end the calls. You can tell me your favorite but I promise I've tried it and I just don't like the silly giggling (sic)''

Asked which podcasts she particularly enjoys listening to, Chrissy shared: ''I like Casefile, Dateline, Sword and Scale, Dr Death, To Live and Die in LA, The Thing About Pam. The first 3 are single episode stories but the others are fantastic podcast series (sic)''

Prior to that, Chrissy admitted she's been feeling a little ''emotional'' due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared: ''This is honestly unreal. Obviously this is the most unreal situation ever, but of course we're holding up fine.

''It's just been an unreal, surreal experience for our family and everybody out there. So yeah, it's pretty crazy.''