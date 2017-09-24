Chrissy Teigen has revealed why she’d never divorce husband John Legend.

Speaking to US Weekly, the model said that, like everyone, the couple go through hard times in their marriage, but she would never consider getting a divorce - and the number one reason why has to do with their daughter Luna.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are in their marriage for the long haul

“I don’t know who else could put up with all the s**t we are constantly dealing with,” Chrissy told the magazine. “Kids, friends and work are hard, but John is the easiest part of everything.”

The model then added: “I told (John) the No. 1 reason we are not getting divorced is because I refuse to see another woman with my baby.”

Chrissy then opened up about the toughest time they faced in their marriage, which came after the birth of daughter Luna in April 2016.

“I lost all interest in everything,” Chrissy said about the time period. “I couldn’t get out of bed. I kept all my pyjamas in the pantry because I didn’t want to go upstairs.

“It’s really hard to know how privileged you are and still feel frustrated, angry and lonely. It makes you feel like more of a b***h,” she added.

The turning point for Chrissy for a visit to her doctor over the holiday period.

“Sitting with John, our doctor pulled out this book and was like, ‘Do you have these feelings? Would you be happier tomorrow if you didn’t wake up?’” she explained,. “And yes, I probably would be. That’s a big deal! I didn’t realise how bad it was until I was out of it.”

Chrissy is now hoping to expand her family with John. “How would I not want to expand my family with this beautiful -person?” she said. “He’s just everything.”