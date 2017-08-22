Chrissy Teigen has revealed a recent resolution to cut her drinking after realising the effect that alcohol was having on her life – then opened up on social media about how much trolling she received when she told the world.

The 31 year old swimwear model and mother of one made the revelation in a new interview with Cosmopolitan magazine on Monday (August 21st).

She’s been the spokesperson for brands such as Smirnoff and Stella Artois in the past, and part of her attraction for her social media followers is her slightly squiffy antics at various awards ceremonies over the last few years. However, the model said that she frequently regrets such behaviour.

Chrissy Teigen with husband John Legend in March 2017

“I was, point blank, just drinking too much,” Teigen told the fashion mag. “I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John [Legend, her husband], for anybody.”

She’s also revealed that she’s currently taking medication for anxiety, so has decided to ease up on the drink in order to make that more effective.

More: Chrissy Teigen is talking so much sense on Twitter

“I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober,” she continued, “but now I get it. I don’t want to be that person… I have to fix myself.”

After sharing her story with the world, Teigen took to social media to check the reaction and was disappointed to see that many were calling her “overly dramatic”.

“I dunno how you can be this mean,” she tweeted on Tuesday morning (August 22nd) after taking screenshots of the most upsetting responses.

More: Chrissy Teigen wants more babies