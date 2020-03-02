Christine And The Queens has truly outdone herself this time with the release of her new EP (and accompanying short film) 'La Vita Nuova'. It's a multi-lingual epic with lyrics in French, Italian and English, and the video sees Chris performing some mesmorising choreography at the Palais Garnier opera house in the story she tells about an unhealthy infatuation with a demonic Faun.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.