French singer Christine And The Queens AKA Heloise Letissier announced this year that she was finally gearing up to release a follow-up to her debut album 'Chaleur humaine', and sophomore release 'Chris' is almost here.
Meanwhile, she unveiled a new video for the single '5 Dollars'. It sees her doing a little yoga, taking a shower and suiting up (while being sure to don bondage-style underwear underneath).
She's already dropped two singles from the new album: 'Damn, dis-moi / Girlfriend' featuring Dam-Funk and 'Doesn't Matter (Voleur de Soleil)'. 'Chris' comes four years after her stellar 2014 debut, which saw her peak at number two in the UK charts.
Christine and the Queens is set to embark on a European and North American tour this Fall, kicking off Rockhal in Roeser, Luxembourg on October 11th.
'Chris' will be released on September 21st 2018 through Because Music.
