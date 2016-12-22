The family of the late singer Christina Grimmie has filed a lawsuit against concert promoters AEG Live for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress over the fatal shooting that claimed her life in Florida six months ago.

The 22 year old star, a former contestant on ‘The Voice’ and member of the group Before You Exit, was killed in Orlando on June 10th when a 27 year old gunman Kevin Loibl opened fire as she was signing autographs for fans during a meet-and-greet session outside the Plaza Live theater.

Christina Grimmie was killed during a meet-and-greet session with fans by a gunman in June 2016

In their lawsuit filed on Tuesday (December 20th), Grimmie’s parents Albert and Tina, plus her brother Marcus, named AEG Live as well as the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns the venue and the security company working the event as the defendants.

Loibl shot and killed himself after Marcus tackled him to the ground during the incident. Christina herself later died after being taken to hospital.

The suit claims the defendants “failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue,” adding that only “superficial bag checks” were being conducted up to the incident, with no pat-downs or metal detectors in place.

This allowed the gunman to approach Grimmie alone in a crowd of 120, holding two handguns, two loaded magazines and a large hunting knife.

“No amount of money will bring Christina back,” the Grimmie family's lawyer said in a statement to E! News. “We believe that those parties who contributed to Christina's untimely death should be held responsible for their conduct or failure to act. We are hopeful that our lawsuit will bring widespread attention to the issue of concert security and safety and that more effective safeguards will be implemented to protect performers and attendees at concerts around the United States in the future.”

The suit requests a recovery of the projected income she would have earned had she lived to normal life expectancy, medical and funeral expenses, and damages for mental pain and suffering caused.

