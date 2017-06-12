This weekend marked one year since the tragic and untimely death of Christina Grimmie, and her fans, friends and family have used the sad anniversary to pay touching tributes to the rising superstar. She may have only just begun her music career, but she will always be remembered for the work she did.

Christina Grimmie at the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards

'The Voice' contestant was just 22-years-old when she was brutally murdered by 27-year-old gunman Kevin James Loibl on June 10th 2016 as she signed autographs for her fans following a performance with pop band Before You Exit at The Plaza Live in Orlando. The tragedy was made all the more shocking by the fact that it came just two days before the Pulse nightclub massacre in the same city.

'We want to take this moment to say thank you to Christina's legion of fans worldwide and all the partners who contributed and are still contributing to her legacy', her family said in a statement on Twitter. 'Your prayers, love, encouragement and support have been felt by us as a family and we are humbled and deeply appreciative. We too, are still healing, but know that we love each and every one of you.'

Christina came third in the sixth season of 'The Voice' under the tutelage of Adam Levine. This year saw the show's host Carson Daly make a special announcement for in memory of the star. 'As you know, family is very, very important to us here at The Voice and last year we tragically lost one of our own, the incredibly talented and beautiful Christina Grimmie', he said.

'Tonight, in memory of our good friend and along with Christina's family, we're honored to help announce the creation of the Christina Grimmie Foundation, benefiting those impacted by gun violence and families just like her own affected by breast cancer.'