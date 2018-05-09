She's about to released her first album in six years this summer, but before then Christina Aguilera has teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz for a new single entitled 'Accelerate', complete with a tongue-heavy video.
By 'tongue-heavy' we mean that every other shot in this visual directed by Zoey Grossman is a close-up of Christina's mouth or tongue; whether she's licking milk or glitter, or licking off her lipgloss, it's very oral-centric.
Which is just as well because 'Accelerate' is quite the mouthful, and with the accompanying album 'Liberation' marking a return to hip-hop we can expect a lot more of that.
The album has been produced by Kanye West alongside Che Pope, Mike Dean, MNEK and others, with Pharrell and Linda Perry having dropped out of production in the early stages. The album also features collaborations with Demi Lovato ('Fall in Line') and Keida and Shenseea ('Right Moves').
Christina has just announced her first North American tour in over ten years. Kicking off this Fall, she'll perform 24 shows in 22 different theaters, hitting cities the likes of Washington DC, New York, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New Orleans.
'Liberation' will be released on June 15th 2018 through RCA Records.
