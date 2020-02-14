Artist:
Song title: Fall On Me
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

With the release of A Great Big World's self-titled album imminent, Christina Aguilera unveils the video for their collaborative single 'Fall on Me'. It's the two artists' second collaboration, after 2013's 'Say Something'.

