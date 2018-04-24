What would you do if you had Christina Aguilera in the car with you and the radio on? We're pretty sure insisting on a few Mickey Mouse Club secrets and a one-on-one vocal lesson are probably high on everyone's list - and that's exactly what James Corden got out of it in the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke.

The popstar brought the power of melisma to 'The Late Late Show' with her appearance on Carpool Karaoke, singing along to the likes of 'Genie in a Bottle' and 'Beautiful', but they were barely into her 2003 hit 'Fighter' when James Corden decided he wanted a few Xtina-style vocal tips.

One of them was how to achieve that gutteral growl that makes her sound punky and sexy, but, as he points out, James sounds more like Fozzie Bear from The Muppets. 'That's the angsty thing, you gotta get your fighter on', she says. 'You're not angry enough.'

Later on, they sang along to another stellar hit, 'Dirrty', at which point Melissa McCarthy - who knows the singer from the movie 'Life of the Party' - appeared in the backseat to do Redman's rap verse. Then James insisted on pulling over for another singing lesson, producing three bejewelled microphones from the glovebox and trying to copy a Christina trill.

Needless to say, it wasn't happening. However, all was not lost. She had some valuable gossip with regards to her time on the Disney variety show 'The Mickey Mouse Club' in the 90s, where she got to hang around with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

While she admitted that she and Britney did both happen to have a crush on Justin (because 'he had swag'), things could have worked out very differently for the group. 'I know Ryan [had] a crush on Britney', Christina shared. Though, as history dictates, it was Britney and Justin who paired off in the end.