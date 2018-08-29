Christina Aguilera has tried to rediscover herself through her new album.

The 37-year-old pop star has claimed that her latest record 'Liberation' - which was released in June - and her upcoming tour marks a conscious effort to move in a new and original direction with her music.

Christina - who has not performed a concert tour in over a decade - told Cosmopolitan magazine: ''With this record, I'm stripping back a lot and just trying to find myself again - just the true love and the art in the process, and not just going for some formulaic sort of force-fed direction that we can get caught up in.

''So I want to flip it on its ear and I want to do something completely unexpected from a pop-formatted show - a fresh perspective that I've never done this of a tour before - super creative, super interesting.''

Meanwhile, Christina - who has kids Summer, four, and Max, 10 - recently admitted she has been hesitant about getting back on the road because of her children.

The pop star has agonised over the issue during the last 10 ten years, but Christina feels the time has finally come when she can hit the road once again.

The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker said: ''The last time I was on tour, I was pregnant with my son onstage, so I was about to give birth. At a certain point I had to stop touring for safety reasons. You get to a certain point [where] you have to stop.

''Ever since then I was like, 'How do people do this with kids and touring?' But, you know, it's time for mama to get back to what I was born to do.''