Christina Aguilera has long been an advocate for self-appreciation, her single 'Beautiful' still being an important song for a lot of people, and she proves that she's got all the confidence she needs by stripping off all her make-up for her latest magazine piece.

The 37-year-old singer loves to play around with her make-up look, but that's not all she's about. She's not afraid to bare her real face - though, of course, we wouldn't be either if we had naturally amazing skin, long lashes and adorable freckles like her.

'I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage', she told Paper magazine during her cover shoot. 'I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.'

She also understands that social media can be a dangerous place when it comes to destroying women's self-confidence; a neverending diatribe of judgement from keyboard warriors combined with the casual use of filters even when we do decide to go make-up free. But Christina is positive about the future.

'There's always gonna be those trolls out there or people that have their own definition and ideals of beauty, but I think we're progressing to a place of pushback and more people coming out', she explains.

Despite her natural beauty, she's not about to put her make-up bag away permanently just yet. 'I mean, I'm a girl that likes a beat face, let's not get it twisted', she jokes.

Other female celebrities that are happy to go make-up free in their day-to-day life as well as on the red carpet include Alicia Keys, Jennifer Garner, Amanda Seyfried and Kate Winslet. Let's hope this can become part of a movement to spread love for all natural forms.