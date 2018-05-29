Anybody who has ever watched a Batman animated series or movie has probably heard the work of veteran voice actor Kevin Conroy, who has tackled the role for a number of decades. As the definitive voice of the Caped Crusader, he's often asked to pass judgement on others who have stepped into the mantle of the World's Greatest Detective, and that happened again this past weekend.

Kevin Conroy wasn't a fan of Christian Bale's Batman voice

For many, Christian Bale's performance as Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' trilogy of movies is the best live-action Batman we've ever seen. In each of his films, Bale showed a number of different sides to the hero, proving that he was more than just a one-dimensional crime fighter, and somebody who could really captivate audiences with his story.

Conroy has been vocal in the past about his love for Bale's take on Batman, but he does have one niggling criticism of the star.

During an appearance at MCM Comic Con, Conroy was asked about Bale's performance as the Dark Knight, to which the actor responded (according to Comic Book): "What can I say? It sounded like he had laryngitis. But he does Bruce Wayne, my god, he nails Bruce Wayne. He’s a terrific actor. Did you see 'American Psycho'? I mean, he’s a wonderful actor. But his voice was weird as Batman."

There have been plenty of remarks, memes and the like levelled at Bale for his Batman voice. It was certainly the most unique and jarring we've ever heard, but in an odd way, it really fit well with his version of the character.

Conroy has also been positive about Ben Affleck's casting as Batman in the unofficially-titled DC Extended Universe. Some were left with their eyebrows raised when his casting was announced, but it would be fair to say the actor has settled into the role incredibly well, bringing a realism to the hero like none we've seen before.

We'll bring you more news from the world of superheroes as and when we get it.