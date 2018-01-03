The DC Extended Universe may not be for everybody, but one thing that most of those who sit down to watch the films that make up the franchise seem to agree on is that Ben Affleck is fantastic in the role of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. Taking over the role of the Caped Crusader was going to be a challenge for anybody who followed Christian Bale's fantastic performances in the 'Dark Knight' trilogy from Christopher Nolan, but it's something that Affleck has settled into perfectly well, despite all the rumours surrounding his potential early departure.

Ben Affleck proved he has what it takes to play Bruce Wayne in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'

Though he's somebody who's now been watched by millions in the role of the World's Greatest Detective, one man who hasn't yet managed to settle down and watch Affleck as Bats is Bale himself. Some may think that it's a case of Bale moving on, and whilst the actor does admit he's not a huge fan of the superhero genre, he does want to eventually watch his successor.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor explained: "I have not [seen Ben Affleck’s Batman]. Yes I’m interested [in seeing it], my son seemed like he was really interested, but then I realized he just wanted to see the trailer and that was it—I tend to go see films that [my kids] want to see. I have to confess I’m not a huge superhero film fan. People seem surprised at that, I don’t know why. I’ve not seen any of the Avengers films or any of those films at all. I hear they’re very good, but I’m quite happy just hearing they’re very good."

Bale may not feel like it's surprising he's not a lover of superhero movies, but after he fronted three of the most talked-about Batman films ever made, it does take you a couple of minutes to put together the fact he doesn't watch any others! Then again, the 'Avengers' films he describes and the 'Dark Knight' trilogy he was a part of are a million miles away from each other when it comes to tone and narrative.

Hopefully, Bale will get some time to himself in the near future so he can sit back and take in Affleck's performance, as fans across the globe would love to hear what he has to say about the latest Batman to hit the big screen. This is one we'll be keeping our eyes on!

We'll bring you more news on Ben Affleck and the DCEU as and when we get it.