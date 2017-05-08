Comedian Chris Rock has announced details of his first stand-up tour of the United Kingdom in a decade, as he adds further global dates to his current ‘Total Blackout’ tour.

The 52 year old will perform six live shows at Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Glasgow, Birmingham and London in January 2018, meaning that it’ll be the first time that he has toured the British isles since he performed record-breaking shows at London’s O2 Arena back in 2008.

“I have to say it was one of the best experiences of my career,” Rock wrote on his official website, announcing the new dates on Monday (May 8th), reminiscing on the London dates that broke the Guinness World Record for the largest audience for a live comedy show at the time.

“The crowds were incredible. The people were smart and came to have a good time.”

The UK leg of the ‘Total Blackout’ tour will commence in Manchester’s Arena on January 11th, before concluding over a fortnight later in London’s O2 Arena on January 27th.

Rock commenced his career as a cast member of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in the early 1990s, and his career has since progressed onto the big screen, with roles in the likes of Madagascar and Grown Ups.

He also created and developed the CW network sitcom ‘Everybody Hates Chris’, which ran from 2005 to 2009.

Rock hosted the Oscars telecast back in February 2016, which infamously saw the #OscarsSoWhite boycott, which he duly referred to on a number of occasions as he hosted it. Since then, he has revived his dormant stand-up career with the ‘Total Blackout’ tour, also agreeing a lucrative deal with streaming giant Netflix for two stand-up comedy specials.

