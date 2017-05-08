The six performances will be Rock's first shows in Britain in ten years.
Comedian Chris Rock has announced details of his first stand-up tour of the United Kingdom in a decade, as he adds further global dates to his current ‘Total Blackout’ tour.
The 52 year old will perform six live shows at Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Glasgow, Birmingham and London in January 2018, meaning that it’ll be the first time that he has toured the British isles since he performed record-breaking shows at London’s O2 Arena back in 2008.
Chris Rock will be doing a stand-up tour of the UK in January 2018
“I have to say it was one of the best experiences of my career,” Rock wrote on his official website, announcing the new dates on Monday (May 8th), reminiscing on the London dates that broke the Guinness World Record for the largest audience for a live comedy show at the time.
“The crowds were incredible. The people were smart and came to have a good time.”
The UK leg of the ‘Total Blackout’ tour will commence in Manchester’s Arena on January 11th, before concluding over a fortnight later in London’s O2 Arena on January 27th.
More: Chris Rock announces ‘Total Blackout’ stand-up tour of America in 2017
Rock commenced his career as a cast member of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in the early 1990s, and his career has since progressed onto the big screen, with roles in the likes of Madagascar and Grown Ups.
He also created and developed the CW network sitcom ‘Everybody Hates Chris’, which ran from 2005 to 2009.
Rock hosted the Oscars telecast back in February 2016, which infamously saw the #OscarsSoWhite boycott, which he duly referred to on a number of occasions as he hosted it. Since then, he has revived his dormant stand-up career with the ‘Total Blackout’ tour, also agreeing a lucrative deal with streaming giant Netflix for two stand-up comedy specials.
More: Chris Rock signs huge deal with Netflix for two stand-up specials
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
Both engaging and eye-opening, this spirited documentary recounts an outrageous story with humour and honesty,...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
French beauty Marion and radio presenter Mingus have a wonderfully healthy relationship at home with...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
Delpy follows her wonderful 2007 comedy 2 Days in Paris with a sequel that perhaps...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Why is it that comedies about middle-aged men regressing to their childhood so rarely, if...
Chris Rock hosts this exploration into hair issues in the African-American community, talking to celebrities,...
If you've seen Frank Oz's 2007 British comedy, it feels rather pointless to watch this...
Death often brings a family together and this story is no exception. Aaron and his...