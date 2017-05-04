Contactmusic > Chris Pratt > Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 Cast Interviews

The stars and director of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 talk about the long awaited sequel to the 2014 movie. The much loved ragtag crew consisting of Peter Quill (Star-Lord), Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Drax have just defeated Ronan and stopped the evil villain from using a powerful orb to destroy Xandar, the capital of the Nova Empire. With their criminal records cleared the crew fly off in Quill's spaceship the Milano after he learns that he's only part human and his father is mystery he's still yet to uncover. Equipped with a new mix tape from his mother, the gang are ready to set off on a new adventure.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 begins with the Guardians being asked by Ayesha, the leader of the Sovereign race, to retrieve a set of incredibly powerful batteries from the grasps of a monster. In return for their work, the crew will be given Gamora's sister, Nebula, who was captured by the Sovereigns when she tried to steal the batteries for herself. Though their mission is successful, the ever naughty Rocket decided to keep a couple of the batteries for himself landing the gang in serious trouble and being chased by Ayesha's army. Luckily for the crew of the Milano, they are saved by Quill's father, Ego, who reveals to Peter that he must've inherited some of his father's immense powers.

Whilst Ego and Peter bond, Rocket and Baby Groot find themselves getting captured and form an unlikely alliance with a familiar face. However, loyalties might not be as clear cut as the crew might've thought and there is imminent danger afoot from all corners of the Galaxy.

Stars of the original movie Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan (and newcomers Kurt Russell and Pom Klementieff) all speak about the new movie, their characters and how happy they are to finally get their gang back together for a new movie.

