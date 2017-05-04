The stars and director of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 talk about the long awaited sequel to the 2014 movie. The much loved ragtag crew consisting of Peter Quill (Star-Lord), Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Drax have just defeated Ronan and stopped the evil villain from using a powerful orb to destroy Xandar, the capital of the Nova Empire. With their criminal records cleared the crew fly off in Quill's spaceship the Milano after he learns that he's only part human and his father is mystery he's still yet to uncover. Equipped with a new mix tape from his mother, the gang are ready to set off on a new adventure.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 begins with the Guardians being asked by Ayesha, the leader of the Sovereign race, to retrieve a set of incredibly powerful batteries from the grasps of a monster. In return for their work, the crew will be given Gamora's sister, Nebula, who was captured by the Sovereigns when she tried to steal the batteries for herself. Though their mission is successful, the ever naughty Rocket decided to keep a couple of the batteries for himself landing the gang in serious trouble and being chased by Ayesha's army. Luckily for the crew of the Milano, they are saved by Quill's father, Ego, who reveals to Peter that he must've inherited some of his father's immense powers.
Whilst Ego and Peter bond, Rocket and Baby Groot find themselves getting captured and form an unlikely alliance with a familiar face. However, loyalties might not be as clear cut as the crew might've thought and there is imminent danger afoot from all corners of the Galaxy.
Stars of the original movie Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan (and newcomers Kurt Russell and Pom Klementieff) all speak about the new movie, their characters and how happy they are to finally get their gang back together for a new movie.
So Sexy
1
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
2
XXX
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Six (Live)
5
Boof Baf
6
Sax [Live]
7
Tired As F***
8
Galway Girl
9
Shape Of You
10
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...
Years after the horrific failure of John Hammond's Jurassic Park project, and him later taking...