Directed and written by James Gunn, the brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe release 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' has hit cinemas in the UK and received rave reviews from critics who have already been lucky enough to see the flick.

Chris Pratt returns as Star-Lord in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Though it's hugely popular with moviegoers and comic book fans, there's one particular young man who we would have thought would love the movies - and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' - more than the rest. That'd be Chris Pratt's son, Jack.

The actor admitted of his son Jack: "I don't know if he thinks it is cool but he has seen the movies that I am in. He knows that I am Star-Lord. But as a matter of fact when I ask him 'Who is your favourite superhero? Star-Lord?', he says 'No, Spider-Man'. He just likes Spider-Man better."

"I think he is more into super powers," he added while talking to Bollywood Helpline, when trying to reason with his son's choice.

Chris Pratt's son Jack prefers Spider-Man to Star-Lord

Of course, we can't imagine things much cooler than having a parent who plays one of the most popular superheroes on the planet on the big screen, but we're sure as four-year-old Jack grows older, he'll lean further towards the character that Pratt has helped make famous across the globe.

Spider-Man of course will be returning to the big screen later this year, with Tom Holland taking on the titular role in his first solo movie outing, 'Homecoming'. He's joined by the likes of Michael Keaton who'll play the villainous Vulture, and Robert Downey, Jr. who brings his Tony Stark to the flick.

More: Chris Pratt Felt Fan Pressure Making 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2'

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' is available in UK cinemas now, and hits US movie theatres on May 5, 2017. 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' arrives in July.