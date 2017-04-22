When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the most popular actors is without question Chris Pratt, who plays the formidable Star-Lord in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series, penned and directed by James Gunn. Now the man himself has landed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he accepted with an official ceremony on Friday, April 21.

Chris Pratt stars in Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Introduced by his wife Anna Faris, with whom he has a 4-year-old son, Jack, Faris gave what she called a "thank-you speech" because she gets "to spend every day with this wonderful man." When it came Pratt's time to take to the podium, he was visibly emotional and overwhelmed with the event.

First thanking his mother whom he said "gave absolutely everything she had" when raising her children, he said he and his siblings "were never love-poor". Then speaking to his brother Cully, he added that the sibling "is my star and always has been", noting that he "played a major supporting role in raising me". He also thanked his sister Angie, who "taught me how to fight, she taught me how to value emotions, she taught me how to have a backbone and she made some profound sacrifices for our family".

Moving on to Gunn, Pratt said of starring in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise: "It's changed so many lives: My life, my wife's life, the lives of children in hospitals, the lives of my real estate agent, my great grandkids - they're all going to benefit." He also thanked his agent Jason Heyman and manager Julie Darmody.

Finally, he addressed his wife, Faris. "I love you," he said simply, thanking her for giving him "the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy".

Following the ceremony, Pratt will now likely go back on the promotional trail for his upcoming MCU release, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'. In that he once again stars alongside Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and new names to the series, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki and Sylvester Stallone amongst others.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' hits cinemas in the UK on April 28 and comes to American theatres on May 5.