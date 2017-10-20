After they announced their sudden split just over two months ago, Hollywood A-lister Chris Pratt is reportedly “heartbroken” at the recent reports of romance between his ex-wife Anna Faris and cinematographer Michael Barrett that have been in the news.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Faris, 40, and her Overboard re-boot cinematographer Barrett, 47, were spotted enjoying each other’s company at a Malibu restaurant.

Given that he and Faris, one of the most popular celeb couples going, had announced their split back in early August this year, despite sharing a 5 year old son named Jack, Pratt is having a hard time adjusting to the situation and is upset that Faris seems to have moved on so quickly.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris in happier times

“Chris is having a difficult time trying to figure out the timing of Anna’s new relationship with Mike. Chris knows Anna met him a while ago, but when they may have started hooking up, Chris doesn’t really want to think about. It is too painful,” an inside source told HollywoodLife on Thursday (October 19th).

“The last few months have been really hard on Chris. He doesn’t know what really happened with Anna or how exactly things fell apart, but they did. One thing he is certain of is that he is still very heartbroken. He thought he was going to be with Anna forever and now that is not happening,” the source continued.

Apparently, the two had been spotted at the same restaurant as far back as September – just a month after Faris and Pratt had announced their separation.

“Anna and Michael were incredibly close and cosy with each other. They were very incognito and kept a pretty low profile. She was really at ease with him and looked comfortable around him almost like they had gone on many dates before. Anna laughed a lot and always had a smile on her face,” a source told the same publication earlier in the week.

“She was glowing while they sat on the patio and ate dinner and it absolutely looked like they were on a date. He was very much into her and they shared a bottle of wine. He was a consummate gentleman as he even scooped her food into her to-go box for her. It was really cute.”

