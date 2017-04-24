Hollywood hunk Chris Pratt has backtracked on remarks he made about “blue-collar” stories being unrepresented in the American film industry, admitting that it was a “pretty stupid thing to say”.

The 37 year old actor was making comments about the nature of Hollywood and the kinds of stories being portrayed on the silver screen, and was pulled up on comments he made about working class America being under-represented.

“I don’t see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they’re not my stories,” the actor told Men’s Fitness last week while promoting his new movie, Marvel’s next blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

“I think there’s room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn’t necessarily represented in Hollywood.”

However, multiple publications and readers picked up on his comments and countered that, in fact, blue collar American workers are one of the most prominently placed groups in Hollywood movies.

Pratt soon went back on what he said. “That was actually a pretty stupid thing to say. I'll own that. There's a ton of movies about blue-collar America,” he tweeted on Friday (April 21st).

In the same interview, Pratt had also been addressing the polarising tendency in modern politics, particularly with the rise of Donald Trump to president, and said that society at large needed to find common ground.

“I really feel there’s common ground out there that’s missed because we focus on the things that separate us,” the star, who was recently filming Jurassic World 2, said. “You’re either the red state or the blue state, the left or the right. Not everything is politics. And maybe that’s something I’d want to help bridge, because I don’t feel represented by either side.”

