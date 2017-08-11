Unfortunately, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are not still living together in order to try to save their marriage, despite comments from ‘Million Dollar Matchmaker’ host Patti Stanger this week.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Pratt, 38, announced earlier this week on Monday (August 7th) that he and his wife of eight years, actress Anna Faris, were ending their marriage. The news shocked fans and people close to the couple, as their relationship had always been regarded as one of the most solid in Hollywood.

However, TV host Patti Stanger raised hopes for heartbroken fans on Thursday night when she sat down for a Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying that Pratt hadn’t moved out of the family home because they were having a last-ditch attempt to save the marriage.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are not still living together to save their marriage

“OK, so this is really hard because I'm close to them,” she said. “I'm upset about it. The day it happened I actually texted them. I don't know what happened there, [Chris] is still living in the house. Let's pray it turns around.”

“[Chris] is still in the house,” she added, speculating, “If the person doesn’t leave the house, there’s a lot of hope there. That means they still love each other.”

More: Jennifer Lawrence blamed for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

However, reps for both Faris and Pratt quickly contacted American site Gossip Cop to emphasise that Stanger’s words were “invalid” as she was “not an authorised spokesperson”.

Pratt announced to the world via Facebook that although he and his wife were splitting up, they would be remaining friendly so that they could raise their four year old son Jack as best they can.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

More: Chris Pratt admits his son prefers Spider-Man to Star Lord