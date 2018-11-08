Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are agreeing the final details of their divorce, and apparently have agreed to live within five miles of each other in the future, for the sake of their young son Jack.

The pair are currently working out the fine points of their divorce, which they announced over a year ago, and new documents obtained by TMZ suggest that they’re agreeing to live close by each other until Jack has reached sixth grade (11 or 12 years old). As Jack is currently six, that’s at least half a decade.

The documents also indicate that three months’ notice in writing must be given “if for any reason one of them needed to move further apart”, and that they also have to give 30 days’ notice if either of them wants to take Jack out of the country.

The two Hollywood stars met in 2007 and had been married for eight years before they separated in August 2017 citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was made official in October this year.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris with son Jack

However, 39 year old Pratt and 41 year old Faris both agreed to share legal and physical custody of Jack.

They’ve not laid down a highly prescriptive schedule for it though, and instead they’ll go by a “flexible” timeshare schedule to accommodate the unpredictable work commitments that come with the film industry. They’ve also reportedly agreed to waive their rights to put a spousal support payment in place.

Everything’s seemingly so amicable that they were seen taking Jack trick-or-treating on Halloween last week along with their respective new partners, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Michael Barrett.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly back in April, Guardians of the Galaxy star Pratt said: “Divorce sucks but at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much.”

