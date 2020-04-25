Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child.

The couple - who tied the knot in June 2019 - are reportedly set to welcome a baby into the world, a brother or sister for Chris' seven-year-old son, Jack.

The news was confirmed to People magazine by multiple sources.

It comes after Chris admitted his wife will make ''a great mum one day''.

The 40-year-old actor said: ''She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She's a great step mum. She's, God willing, going to be a great mum one day. She's got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits. My nickname on these press tours is Yard Sale because I'm such a scatterbrain. And she doesn't mind helping me with that stuff. It's a good match.''

Chris' comments about future family plans for himself and Katherine come after Katherine's father Arnold recently said he is ''looking forward'' to becoming a grandfather, but isn't ''pushing'' the pair to have kids.

He explained: ''I don't push it because I know it's going to happen eventually. It's up to Chris and her when they want to do that but I'm looking forward it to, yes.''

Katherine previously admitted she feels so ''thankful'' to be married to Chris.

She wrote: ''Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colours of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let's give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday (sic)''