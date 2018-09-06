Chris Pine Pictures

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
2018 Toronto International Film Festival - Toronto Canada - Thursday 6th September 2018

Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Billy Howie, Chris Pine, David Mackenzie and Aaron Taylor-johnson
Chris Pine
Chris Pine

World premiere of Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time" - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 26th February 2018

Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine

Warner Brother's red carpet arrivals at CinemaCon 2017 - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Wednesday 29th March 2017

Chris Pine and Patti Jenkins
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine and Patti Jenkins

InStyle Golden Globe After Party 2017 - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 9th January 2017

Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Chris Pine

Chris Pine arrives at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 21st September 2016

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 6th September 2016

Chris Pine at Jimmy Kimmel studio - Hollywood California United States - Monday 1st August 2016

69th Cannes Film Festival - 'Hands of Stone' - Premiere - Cannes France - Monday 16th May 2016

69th Cannes Film Festival - 'Hands of Stone' - Premiere - Cannes France - Monday 16th May 2016

Hell or High Water photo call Cannes - Cannes France - Monday 16th May 2016

Celebrities attend a Pre-BAFTA dinner - London United Kingdom - Sunday 14th February 2016

The Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTAs Dinner - Outside Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Saturday 13th February 2016

Chris Pine arrives at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 26th January 2016

World premiere of 'The Finest Hours' - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 25th January 2016

Chris Pine

