We're glad to discover that we're not the only ones who get confused with the four Chrises of Hollywood, because Chris Pine took to 'Saturday Night Live' to explain the differences between himself, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth once and for all.

The 'Star Trek' star is getting well and truly tired of people thinking he is in movies that he isn't, just because he shares his first name with some other Hollywood superstars with similar features and ages. He decided to use his stint as host on this weekend's 'Saturday Night Live' (May 6th 2017) to address the issue.

'As many of you know, I have a movie coming out this weekend, it's called 'Guardians of the Galaxy'', he joked in his opening monologue as the audience applauded. 'See? I knew that was going to happen. I'm not in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', that is Chris Pratt. I am Chris Pine.'

To reiterate, he brings out 'SNL' star Lesley Jones to help explain who he is. 'Lesley knows who I am', he continues, as she takes to the stage. 'Lesley has seen all of my movies. Tell them who I am, Lesley.'

'You Captain America. Chris Evans!... Hemsworth?' She quipped, before snapping a selfie and muttering 'Thank you, Thor' as she left the stage. Needless to say, it was time for plan b.

'I'm gonna settle this once and for all, right now', Chris said, bringing on a poster featuring the faces of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt and himself, Chris Pine. Then he proceeds to burst into song, adaptating the lyrics of Billy Joel's 'Uptown Girl' for his own song 'Different Chris'.

To be honest, we're left no less confused when Kate McKinnon points out all their similarities, and when Chris Pine reminds us that his character in 'Wonder Woman' is called Steve Trevor, just like Chris Evans' character in 'Captain America' is also called 'Steve'.