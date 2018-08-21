This week, the epic trailer for forthcoming Netflix movie 'Outlaw King' dropped, reteaming Chris Pine with his 'Hell or High Water' director David Mackenzie. It's a similar premise to the classic historical tale 'Braveheart', but focuses instead on another nobleman who spent more than two decades on the Scottish throne.

Chris Pine in 'Outlaw King'

Forget William Wallace, this is the story of the real medieval King of Scots, Robert the Bruce, who led an army against the English invasion during the First War of Scottish Independence. Chris Pine plays the legendary outlaw; a nobleman who took the Scottish throne almost a year after Wallace's execution.

'Outlaw King' follows how Robert, with the support of his faithful men including James Douglas (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and wife Elizabeth de Burgh (Florence Pugh) fought against the ruthless King Edward I (Stephen Dillane) and his son the Prince of Wales (Billy Howle) despite being heavily outnumbered for the sake of national pride, vengeance for his family, and freedom.

It takes place after the events of Mel Gibson's five-time Academy Award-winning movie 'Braveheart', which followed the exploits of Robert's predecessor William Wallace. It's not a sequel; there's no direct correlation between the movies on a production scale; but, interestingly, the film stars James Cosmo who previously played the role of Campbell in the 1995 movie. In 'Outlaw King', he plays Robert's father Sir Robert VI de Brus.

Director David Mackenzie co-wrote the screenplay with Mark Bomback ('War for the Planet of the Apes'), Bathsheba Doran ('Boardwalk Empire') and Scottish playwright David Harrower ('Knives in Hens'), and it's set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6th.

Chris Pine plays Robert the Bruce

Meanwhile, Chris Pine also has a number of other projects underway. He's set to star in a true-story TV mini-series entitled 'I Am the Night' next year, and he's currently filming 'Wonder Woman 1984'. He'll also return in a new 'Star Trek' sequel and has been announced to star in James Marsh's spy thriller 'All the Old Knives'.

'Outlaw King' will hit Netflix on November 9th 2018.