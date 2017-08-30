Coldplay have dedicated a song to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

The 'Paradise' hitmakers - comprised of Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion - were forced to cancel their show at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, last Friday (25.08.17) after the tropical cyclone caused catastrophic flooding in the US state - tragically claiming the lives of at least 15 people.

But, as a way to pay tribute to those affected by the natural disaster, the rockers dedicated their track 'Houston #1' during a ''one-off performance'' at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Monday (28.08.17).

Speaking to the crowd, frontman Chris said: ''We thought, well, since we're in Miami and we've got a couple of days to spare, let's write a song for Houston and we'll sing it to you tonight and we'll send it over there. We all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas. So if you'll bear with us, this is a new song and we'll never play this again.''

The audience broke into an applause when Chris sang: ''I'm dreamin' of when I get back to Texas, Corpus Christi, Harris County, Galveston. There's a harmony that bonds down there in Houston, oh Houston, you got to keep on keeping on.''

Coldplay have agreed to set another date for their postponed concert but, in the meantime, the band will continue with their 'A Head Full of Dreams Tour' across North America, before it finishes up in Latin America in November.