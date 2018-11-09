Chris Martin has admitted that he was “a mess” after his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow after ten years’ of marriage.

Everybody remembers the infamous “conscious uncoupling” phrase that the former celebrity couple used when they announced their split in 2014 after a decade of marriage. However, speaking on the imminently released Amazon documentary Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, the band’s frontman revealed that he struggled so much that his bandmates feared for his wellbeing.

The 41 year old star said that his troubles started during the world tour for 2011 album Mylo Xyloto, when he felt “completely worthless and nothing to anybody”. “I was just like, ‘I'm a mess’, really, because I can't enjoy the great things around me,” Martin explained.

Chris Martin broke up with Gwyneth Paltrow four years ago

“Then, of course, I went through a break-up with Gwyneth. Listen, I'm never going to moan, I'm grateful for everything, but it was pretty touch and go.”

Coldplay’s manager Phil Harvey also spoke about this period during the documentary. “Your mind can go to the worst case scenario. I was worried about him to the extent that I was just really glad to get a text in the morning just to know he was okay.”

The couple, who are parents to 14 year old daughter Apple and 12 year old son Moses, have both now moved on, maintaining an amicable front in public at least.

Martin is currently dating Fifty Shades Of Grey actress Dakota Johnson, while 46 year old Gwyneth married ‘Glee’ and ‘American Horror Story’ showrunner Brad Falchuk in September this year.

The Coldplay documentary gets a limited release in cinemas on November 14th, appearing on Amazon Prime Video two days later.

