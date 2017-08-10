Chris Martin has been hailed a ''genius'' by Jay Z.
Chris Martin has been hailed a ''genius'' by Jay Z.
The Coldplay frontman has been praised by the 47-year-old as being a fantastic artist and the ''modern day Shakespeare''.
Speaking about the 40-year-old singer to the Metro newspaper, he said: ''We are good friends - but what I got to say has nothing to do with our friendship. I have been in the industry long enough to know when I'm in the presence of a genius and Chris Martin is just that.
''In years to come, Britain will look back at him as a modern day Shakespeare.''
The 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker - who is married to fellow musician Beyonce with who he has three children Blue Ivy, five, as well as one-month-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi - also believes Chris is an ''incredible songwriter'', who is capable of wowing a crowd at his concerts.
He added: ''He is an incredible recording artist, an incredible songwriter, but where he really comes alive is performing live. If you get the chance to see Coldplay live do it - you ain't going to regret it.''
But Jay Z is not the only musician who has a fondness for Chris as Bebe Rexha has previously made it know she has a soft spot for him.
Speaking previously, she said: ''Chris Martin is so hot. He's cute, first of all, but second of all I'm a big fan of his music and what I'm learning is it's not all about looks. It's about personality.''
The story of Belfast's "godfather of punk" is told with plenty of groovy style to...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...
Dov Kelemer's look into an aspiring rock band in the L.A. music scene is as...