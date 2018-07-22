'American Pie' actor Chris Klein is to take on the primary antagonist role in 'The Flash' season 5.
Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) may have used his Speedster abilities to save Central City on a number of occasions in 'The Flash', but that doesn't mean the hero is going to get some time to relax as the CW series heads towards its fifth season. In fact, he may just be about to go up against his biggest threat to-date, as Chris Klein joins the show in the role of DC super-villain Cicada.
Chris Klein is set to become a part of the CW's Arrowverse
Described as "a grizzled, blue-collar everyman whose family has been torn apart by metahumans", Cicada is now somebody who sees those gifted with powers as an "epidemic". In a bid to rid the world of metahumans, he'll become one of the toughest adversaries Team Flash have ever had to combat; and who knows if everybody will make it out of this one alive?
In the comic book world, Cicada is a man utterly obsessed with The Flash, bringing together a cult of followers who use lightning bolt shaped daggers to murder anybody that Flash has ever saved. Whether this storyline is one that will move on over to the small screen remains to be seen.
Allen is already navigating tricky waters in season 5, living with his new wife Iris (Candice Patton) and dealing with the arrival of their Speedster daughter from the future, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy). Having to protect his family from all those who would love to see them torn down, the upcoming batch of 'Flash' episodes could be some of the most thrilling and chaotic to-date.
Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter and Eric Wallace all return as executive producers on the series, which is produced by Bonanza Productions in assocation with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.
We'll bring you more news surrounding the fifth season of 'The Flash' as and when we get it. The show returns to The CW in the US on Tuesday, October 9 at 8/7c.
