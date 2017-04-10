Thor faces off against The Hulk in new 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer.
It looks like Thor might finally have met his match with the arrival of dark underworld queen Hela. The new trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok' sees him lose his legendary hammer to her power, and face off against an unlikely opponent who is the last person he wants to fight.
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor: Ragnarok
This Norse god never thought he'd be pitted against his most physically powerful ally, but when he finds himself all armoured-up in an arena against a very angry and ruthless Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), he knows that both their survival is unlikely. In fact, his own survival is unlikely now that he has no hammer.
Cate Blanchett as Hela
The new trailer opens with Led Zeppelin's 'Immigrant Song' and sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is hanging, chained up, in a hell-like pit of fire and brimstone. We see just how he arrived there, fighting against his goddess adversary Hela (Cate Blanchett), trying to take her down with his magical artefact. But the weight of that weapon is nothing to the dark goddess of the dead. Hela crumbles the thing as if it were nothing more than a cookie, and sends her soldiers to take down Asgard once and for all.
Watch the trailer for Thor Ragnarok here:
Thor is kidnapped, taken to the planet Sakaar, his long locks cut, and sent into battle as a kind of gladiator against his old pal. His relief is short-lived, however, when the green giant launches himself at him despite their long friendship. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sakaar ruler the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) look on with amusement.
Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki
Idris Elba returns as Heimdall and Anthony Hopkins as Odin, but there will also be a number of new arrivals. Benedict Cumberbatch brings Doctor Strange to this story, while Karl Urban plays Asgardian warrior Skurge and Tessa Thompson plays the Grandmaster's right-hand woman Valkyrie. Sam Neill is also expected to make an appearance.
Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster is a welcome addition
As perilous as Thor's predicament may look in 'Thor: Ragnarok', with the Academy Award nominated Taika Waititi ('What We Do in the Shadows', 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople') at the helm you can be sure of a lot of laughs. Plus, he'll be making a cameo within the movie itself.
'Thor: Ragnarok' will be released in theatres on November 3rd 2017.
Idris Elba plays Heimdall once again
Mark Ruffalo returns as The Hulk
Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie
Thor faces a huge battle
Hela is a force to be reckoned with
Jeff Goldblum watches as The Hulk and Thor battle one another
