Though fans of Chris Hemsworth's take on Thor will be happy to see the hero back on the big screen a little later this year in 'Ragnarok', his former girlfriend Jane Foster will be nowhere to be found. Whilst many thought she was a romance that would be brushed under the rug for all of the big events to come to take centre-stage, Hemsworth has confirmed that the relationship will be focused on at some point in 'Ragnarok'.

Chris Hemsworth returns to the titular role in 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Those who have been sticking closely to the wire when it comes to news about the film will also have learned that Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) would be joining proceedings, but in a role that's at least at first against Thor, with the character kidnapping him and handing him over to The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't always a place that holds giant complications, but we think that may all change when 'Ragnarok' comes to movie theatres, as there are a lot of shifting dynamics and allegiances taking place.

Chatting about the change in his relationship, Hemsworth was asked if Thor was "just over Jane now" by Screen Rant, with the actor teasing: "Umm, no we have this, we have some... some very respectable fun with how that relationship may have come to an end [laughs]."

He added of his new love interest in Valkyrie: "It’s like Thor’s meeting his hero! And he’s absolutely smitten by her and because of her history, and being a Valkyrie and all of that. But she’s also this beautiful woman so he’s kind of caught off guard. And she can, you know, she could beat the s*** out of him if she wanted. So I think he hasn’t come up against that very often."

We know that 'Ragnarok' is a film that will spend only a fleeting few moments on planet Earth, so to hear that Jane will be spoken about at some point is more than a little confusing. Hopefully, Hemsworth is telling the truth when he says that her exit from the franchise is a "respectable" one, otherwise we may have a Jane Foster fan riot on our hands!

More: Chris Hemsworth Found Thor's 'Ragnarok' Haircut "Freeing"

'Thor: Ragnarok' hits cinemas across the UK on October 27, 2017.