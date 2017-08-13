When the first official trailer dropped earlier this year for 'Thor: Ragnarok', one of the first things fans noticed was the change in hairstyle for Chris Hemsworth's titular character. Though there are scenes in the flick that see the Avenger with his trademark long locks - as seen in the picture below - a change of style was in the cards for the crime fighter.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in 'Ragnarok' with his longer hair

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had an impact on the world of films like no other entity, but the hype surrounding 'Ragnarok' is something that seems to be slowly building rather than being rapturous for months in advance. That could be something that proves to be fantastic for the movie, as it's then given the chance to surprise everybody when it drops and put lots of bums in cinema seats.

For those who are interested in seeing exactly how Thor may change, along with his haircut, Hemsworth is promising that the removal of his wig allowed him to get into character like never before.

Speaking in the print version of Entertainment Weekly, the actor explained how his character's haircut affected how he would move and act on the set of Ragnarok.

He said: "When I didn’t have the wig on, I instantly felt like I could move and speak and react differently. Once we aesthetically stripped a lot of that away, it allowed the whole thing to take on a different attitude. It felt like a completely different character, and that was hugely liberating and freeing as an actor because I had become a bit bored with myself."

Hearing that Hemsworth was becoming "bored" with his character doesn't fill fans with confidence that he'll be putting his all into his earlier scenes where he still dons the wig in 'Ragnarok', but then with the promise of a whole new Thor experience with the shorter hair, there's still a lot of intrigue.

Whether or not Hemsworth's internal feelings will translate to something great on the big screen remains to be seen. The critical and commercial response to this one is going to be one to watch.

'Thor: Ragnarok' is currently set to hit cinemas across the UK on October 27, 2017.