The actor found himself "liberated" when he lost the wig.
When the first official trailer dropped earlier this year for 'Thor: Ragnarok', one of the first things fans noticed was the change in hairstyle for Chris Hemsworth's titular character. Though there are scenes in the flick that see the Avenger with his trademark long locks - as seen in the picture below - a change of style was in the cards for the crime fighter.
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in 'Ragnarok' with his longer hair
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had an impact on the world of films like no other entity, but the hype surrounding 'Ragnarok' is something that seems to be slowly building rather than being rapturous for months in advance. That could be something that proves to be fantastic for the movie, as it's then given the chance to surprise everybody when it drops and put lots of bums in cinema seats.
For those who are interested in seeing exactly how Thor may change, along with his haircut, Hemsworth is promising that the removal of his wig allowed him to get into character like never before.
Speaking in the print version of Entertainment Weekly, the actor explained how his character's haircut affected how he would move and act on the set of Ragnarok.
He said: "When I didn’t have the wig on, I instantly felt like I could move and speak and react differently. Once we aesthetically stripped a lot of that away, it allowed the whole thing to take on a different attitude. It felt like a completely different character, and that was hugely liberating and freeing as an actor because I had become a bit bored with myself."
Hearing that Hemsworth was becoming "bored" with his character doesn't fill fans with confidence that he'll be putting his all into his earlier scenes where he still dons the wig in 'Ragnarok', but then with the promise of a whole new Thor experience with the shorter hair, there's still a lot of intrigue.
Whether or not Hemsworth's internal feelings will translate to something great on the big screen remains to be seen. The critical and commercial response to this one is going to be one to watch.
More: Kevin Feige: 'Thor: Ragnarok' Builds Directly Into 'Infinity War'
'Thor: Ragnarok' is currently set to hit cinemas across the UK on October 27, 2017.
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...
What's more important than family? For the Griswold family, nothing. Rusty (Ed Helms) decides that...
WARNING THIS IS THE RED BAND TRAILER.The Griswolds return to Walley World - only this...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
Michael Mann doesn't make standard frantic-pace thrillers (see Heat and Public Enemies); he prefers to...