It must be extremely difficult to be working for Marvel on a film like 'Avengers: Infinity War'; trying to keep everything shrouded in secrecy when the press and fans are constantly pushing for spoilers. It doesn't help when the actors are leaking information and stealing stuff during filming.

First of all, the props department had to do everything they could to stop the actors stealing everything that wasn't nailed down. Chris Hemsworth managed to steal five Thor hammers from the set in previous films, which he confessed made it 'very difficult to get another hammer from the next movie'.

'The new weapon that I have in this film, I was like, 'I'm gonna get one of them'', he told Jimmy Kimmel. 'They said, 'No, no, we know what you've done five times'.'

But he wasn't the only one to have sticky fingers. It's difficult to tell whether or not it was a joke but Josh Brolin, who plays Thanos, said he stold a 'leopard skin thong', while Winter Soldier Sebastian Stan now has 'an endless supply of KY jelly'. Apparently, Karen Gillan who plays Nebula managed to take home a 'metal arm', while Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman brazenly wears his Kimoyo beads in public.

The majority of the cast couldn't even be trusted with the full script for the movie. A number of fake scripts ended up circling the huge cast in a bid to control any possible leaks. Unfortunately, Spider-Man star Tom Holland still managed to spill a few spoilers throughout the filming process, and he's now overtaken Mark Ruffalo as the least trustworthy person on the set.

'The funny thing is, I'd heard the rumour about the fake script stuff and I was reading what I thought was a fake script because it was like Spider-Man's in space', he said. 'So I didn't finish it, but I found out it was real.'

Jimmy Kimmel admitted that he had no idea how to respond to what Tom just revealed. But Robert Downey Jr. and the rest of the cast are totally used to this by now. 'It's like 'Men In Black', every twenty seconds we just wipe him', he joked, with Paul Bettany adding: 'If you get him and Ruffalo together it's like a perfect storm.'

Mark Ruffalo is indeed still being ridiculed for accidentally broadcasting the first fifteen minutes of 'Avengers: Infinity War' when he forgot to turn his Instagram live stream off before going into the premiere.

'In all fairness, it was in my pocket', he said, 'And they heard the first twenty minutes... Fifteen? First my phone was just blowing up, like I was getting these texts and I was like, 'Oh, I hope my mom's OK'. But I was like, 'I can't check my phone in the middle of the theatre, that's rude!' Especially in my own movie. And then someone from Disney came up, a woman, and she poked me and she said 'Turn off your phone!''

Needless to say, he was super red-faced when he realised she was right. Still, we can't decide if that's worse than when Tom opened a parcel with the brand new poster live on Facebook before realising that it was highly confidential.