Chris Hemsworth ''went in for a hug'' the first time he met Brad Pitt because he was starstruck, but the fellow actor was ''fine with it''.
Chris Hemsworth ''went in for a hug'' the first time he met Brad Pitt.
The 'Avengers: End Game' star might be a Hollywood A-Lister himself, but that didn't stop him from being so starstruck when he met Brad at a film premiere last year that he shunned the 56-year-old actor's gesture of a traditional handshake for something a little more personal.
Chris told People magazine: ''I met Brad Pitt actually at the 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' premiere. He went to do a handshake and I went for the hug, he was fine with it. I didn't get attacked by security team or anything. It was fantastic. He was as wonderful and pleasant as I'd hoped and imagined.''
Meanwhile, the 36-year-old star recently opened up about moving back to his native Australia with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children - daughter India, seven, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, six - after life in Hollywood became too overwhelming.
He said: ''When you're suffocated by the work, every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry, you lose perspective.''
The 'Men in Black: International' star now rarely speaks to those who are ''in the industry'' unless he's working on a project, and says taking time away from his career has been ''refreshing''.
He added: ''There's not a single person that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that's hugely refreshing. It's great for my kids and my wife.''
Following a hectic few years, Chris is taking a break from the spotlight and says he's excited to ''enjoy'' his time at home.
He said: ''I just want to stop for a while. I need to be home for a minute. Just enjoy it. It all flies by.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...