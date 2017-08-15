The best prize any Thor fan could hope to own is set to go on sale. Chris Hemsworth's hammer from the Marvel series is thought to make $80,000 at auction along with a number of other rare pieces of movie memorobilia next month. Let the bidding wars begin!

Chris Hemsworth

Prop Store in London will be hosting a massive auction with around £3 million worth of film props with the theme of heroes and villains, including Thor's hammer from the 2011 movie, Peter Quill's helmet from 2014's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' as worn by Chris Pratt (expected to fetch between £30,000 and £50,000) and Jack Nicholson's Joker costume from 1989's 'Batman' (estimated between £20,000 and £30,000).

'We all love a good superhero, and we're thrilled to be featuring such 'super' props and costumes in our upcoming auction', said Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane in a statement.

More items up for grabs are Christopher Reeve's Superman tunic from 1987's 'Superman IV: The Quest for Peace', Ian McKellen's Magneto helmet and tunic from 2000's 'X-Men' and Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones bullwhip from 'The Last Crusade'. Plus, a number of Batman costumes from the 1960s are also expected to be sold.

There will also be a number of items related to film but not actually used on a set such as a Darth Vader promotional tour helmet from 1980's 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'. The auction kicks off on September 26th 2017 and the items will be available to view at an exhibition at the British Film Institute (BFI) IMAX from September 7th.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth is wielding a brand new Mjolner as he reprises his role as the Norse God of Thunder in 'Thor: Ragnarok', coming on November 3rd. Directed by Taika Waititi ('Hunt for the Wilderpeople', 'What We Do In The Shadows'), it will also see the return of Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Anthony Hopkins, and introduce Cate Blanchett as Hela.