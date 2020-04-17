'Extraction' was the ''most exhausting'' shoot of Chris Hemsworth's career.

The 36-year-old actor plays the role of Tyler Rake in the new Netflix film, which is directed by 'Avengers: Endgame' stunt co-ordinator Sam Hargrave and Chris admitted the action took its toll.

He told Australian website news.com.au: ''The whole thing was by far the most exhausting shoot I've ever been part of.

''Sam and I have worked together on Avengers films and I knew it was going to be full of all the talent that he was going to bring to the table with actions and stunts, but he took it up to a whole new level that I hadn't experienced before.

''You know, you have Sam strapped to the bonnet of a car, diving off buildings with you in amongst fight sequences. The camera work has an energy for us as performers that's pure adrenaline. And exhaustion.''

Sam also explained how the movie differed from working on Marvel blockbusters as he was able to collaborate closely with 'Thor: Ragnarok' star Chris.

He said: ''It was interesting, movies like that you've got 32 different stars that all share the screen at different times of the story that you have to piece together. Then this movie is Chris' movie, it's a different machine. This was our arthouse action movie.

''He was there for rehearsals for the character for a long time. We'd shoot an action sequence and then we'd both be there with the stunt guys rehearsing after that, so it was a very intimate collaborative experience and took our relationship to a new level.''

Chris also said he is preparing to reprise his role of Thor in the movie 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and is planning to ''dive in'' to the project once the coronavirus crisis passes.

He said: ''At some point with the next Thor movie, 'Thor: Love and Thunder', we're writing now and in the middle of prepping everything.

''It's been put on hold, as you can imagine, but that will be what I'm gonna dive straight into.''