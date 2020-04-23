Chris Hemsworth has promised 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be ''pretty insane''.

The 36-year-old actor's first project when social distancing measures due to the coronavirus are lifted will be to reprise his titular role in the next Marvel blockbuster and he can't wait to get started because he thinks writer-and-director Taika Waititi has come up with one of the best scripts he's ever read.

He told the Philadelphia Inquirer: ''It's one of the best scripts I've read in years. It's Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it's going to be pretty insane.''

With cinemas currently closed due to the pandemic and many films having their release dates moved or released straight to on-demand services, Chris is hopeful big blockbusters will draw audiences back to theatres when they are allowed to reopen.

He said: ''Films [like Marvel] that you can best appreciate on the big screen, those will draw people out of their homes again.

''I'm with you on that.''

But the Australian star is aware of the criticism that superhero movies are driving less mainstream projects out of the cinema.

He added: ''I hear those concerns, too. That [the MCU] takes up so much real estate, [and] is there enough room for the other things to exist, the art house films and the smaller films we love and admire equally.''

Chris previously admitted that Taika changed his approach to the character when he took the reins on 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

The actor - whose character is noticeably more playful in the most-recent 'Thor' film - shared: ''By the time I got to 'Thor: Ragnarok', I spoke to Taika Waititi, the director on the film, and I'm like, 'I'm just, I'm so sick of myself.' And he's like, 'Yeah, I'm sick of you too.'

''And I think the character is so much more and I said, 'Let's dismantle this thing, let's destroy it, throw out everything and be totally comfortable with making a fool of ourselves.'''