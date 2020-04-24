Chris Hemsworth hopes that 'Extraction' provides audiences with ''escapism'' during the coronavirus crisis.

The 36-year-old actor stars in the Netflix film as Tyler Rake, a mercenary recruited to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord, and believes the flick will provide audiences with some relief during lockdown.

Speaking in an interview to be aired on Friday's (24.04.20) episode of 'The Graham Norton Show', Chris said of the film: ''It is the first time with Netflix and for it come out at this time is a great opportunity to give people a bit of escapism and some entertainment for a couple of hours.''

The 'Thor: Ragnarok' star feels that the film is reminiscent of motion pictures of the 1980s and 90s, with limited special effects and a lot of action scenes.

Chris explained: ''It is a throwback to films of the 80s and 90s - the Jackie Chan films where there's just so much choreography and very limited special effects.

''You can't just hide behind the editing or doubles. It's you, right there in centre frame is amongst the chaos. It's the most exhausting thing I've ever done.''

Meanwhile, the director of 'Extraction', Sam Hargrave, recently admitted that despite working alongside Chris as a stunt-coordinator on 'Avengers: Endgame', he and producers Joe and Anthony Russo hadn't been considering an actor like him.

Sam said: ''We were thinking of different people. Joe and I were talking about casting the role of Tyler Rake, and we originally were shifting away from that type.

''We were going to go with someone a little smaller, a little less ... I don't want to say obvious but a little less action hero-esque.

''But when he [Chris] showed interest, the way the role was written, he was the perfect guy for it. And very quickly, when he showed interest, we were like, 'This is actually perfect.' It gives a whole new dimension to it.''

