Chris Hemsworth thinks leaving Malibu has been good for his brother, Liam Hemsworth, who returned to his native Australia after splitting from wife Miley Cyrus.
The 'Hunger Games' actor moved back to his native Australia after splitting from his wife Miley Cyrus last year and his older sibling joked the change of lifestyle has been helpful for the 30-year-old star.
Asked if he thinks Liam is now fitter than him, Chris, 36, said: ''I think he's done it. ''Did you see the Men's Health cover? I thought, 'Not bad kid. Not bad'.
''He's out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing.
''It's Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!''
The 'Extraction' actor is currently at home with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children, daughter India, seven, and six-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, and though he's enjoying spending more time with his family, some aspects of isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic have been ''a challenge''.
He told news.com.au: ''I've got the kids who are in the background jumping around making noise.
''Trying to home school them is certainly a challenge. Trying to do an interview with one of the back of the chair is a challenge.
''But it's kind of nice to be home at the moment and not be travelling all over the globe and be with the family a bit more.''
Last November, Elsa admitted she felt Liam ''deserves much more'' than Miley.
She said: ''My brother in law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he's discouraged ... but he's taking it well.
''He's a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more.''
And Elsa credited her husband for helping her brother get back on his feet.
She said: ''Family is always there to protect you. He and his brother are so close and he's really been there for him to give him the strength he needs.''
