Even though he’s recently been making headlines with his plans for building an enormous mansion in his native Australia, Chris Hemsworth has explained that he occasionally feels “gross” about his huge wealth.

The 35 year old Marvel star spoke to GQ Australia this week about how his father taught him – and his brothers, Luke and Liam – about the value of working hard and saving up for things he wanted. Furthermore, his current situation in which he’s believed to be worth around £69 million has got him reflecting on those beginnings.

“I feel gross about it. I remember saving up for a surfboard when I was younger. The surfboard was 600 bucks and I saved up for a whole year with Dad’s help,” he told the magazine. “I didn’t even want to surf on it for fear of damaging it. It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something.”

Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, live in the upscale Byron Bay city by the beach with their three children India, Sasha and Tristan. Despite their comfort, the star has every intention of ingraining his kids with the same values.

“When I think about my kids, I don’t want them to miss that joy,” he continued. “Elsa and I talk a lot about how we instil that same appreciation and respect for things. I don’t want them to feel like they’re privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they’re special, that scares me because we grew up with no money.”

"I did not want to be broke, like we’d been broke when we grew up," he then reflected on his choice to go into acting. "I wanted to take care of my parents and my family.”

Perhaps that doesn’t chime with recent revelations and pictures about his family’s prospective new ‘mega-mansion’ that came out earlier this week. It’s said to be costing £6 million, and some of the lavish details will make your jaw drop. Among its features will apparently be a rooftop infinity pool, gym, steam room, six bedrooms, media room, games room and a spa.

