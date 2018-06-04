Chris Hemsworth has for many years now made a name for himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as fan-favourite 'Avengers' character, Thor. Through three solo movies and a series of appearances in collaborative flicks, the actor has cemented himself as a staple of the comic book/superhero movie genre. Though his time MAY be coming to an end in the near future with the end of the MCU's current 'Phase 3', he's left a legacy that will go untainted.

Chris Hemsworth is thankful for his time on 'Ghostbusters'

Though Thor is usually the first role people will think of when Hemsworth's name comes up however, he's been in a plethora of other projects. One of those was Paul Feig's reboot of 'Ghostbusters', which starred an all-female line-up as the leads, and Hemsworth's as their bumbling secretary.

Now, the reboot didn't see the best response from critics or even the wider viewing public, but Hemsworth hasn't let that muddy his experience of filming the movie.

Speaking about his time on 'Ghostbusters', the actor told Esquire: "That was some of the most fun I’ve ever had on set, and probably my real jumping-in point to improvisation. Prior to that, I’d always wanted to be very confident in the fact that I knew exactly what was on the page, and I had my options worked out and I knew where the scene was going to go. Playing it safe, to a degree. And we just threw all that out the window in that film, and it really opened up a whole other side to my sort of process, I think."

Asked if that has now worked its way into his performance within the MCU, Hemsworth continued: "It does [happen on the Marvel sets.] From 'Thor 3', definitely, it became hugely improvised. And I’m so glad I’ve been able to work with Paul prior to that. And I’ve done 'Saturday Night Live' a couple of times; I have a movie called 'Vacation'. So by the time I got to 'Thor 3', I was incredibly enthusiastic to do it. Taika Waititi, the director, had the same opinion. And we carried that into 'Avengers'."

It's great to hear about the positive experience Hemsworth had whilst working on 'Ghostbusters'. Sometimes, it feels as if actors as famous as Hemsworth have nothing else to learn, so a reminder that they are still human and constantly evolving to hone their craft is incredibly welcome.

We'll bring you more news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as and when we get it.