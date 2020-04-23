Chris Hemsworth has been enjoying the ''forced stillness'' in his life which the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

The 'Extraction' actor is relishing having downtime with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children daughter India, seven, and six-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha while isolating at their Australia home because he's previously been too busy to take the time out that he's dreamed of.

He said: ''Not to diminish by any means the [coronavirus] challenges that are occurring, the absolute uncertainty, the anxiety that is happening in the world, but me personally, and to that question, it's (created) a forced sort of meditation and forced sort of stillness that I haven't been able to dive into like I've wanted to for many years.''

Although the 'Men in Black' star is grateful for all the career opportunities he's had, he's thankful he's no longer being ''controlled by a schedule''.

He added to the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper: ''For 10 years I've been part of the machine, and I've been thankful for it, and done so many wonderful things and traveled so much, but what it meant was, I was away from my family. A lot.

''I've wanted to just stop being controlled by a schedule. So to be home now with the kids full time. and to be able to go 'Wow, this is truly what's important.' It would be a real miss if I didn't use this opportunity to soak up that time.''

However, Chris admitted there's still a part of him that drives him to look for ''more'' during such a quiet period.

He said: ''There is also another that other part of me, that ego or whatever it is, that is saying, 'What else? We've got to do something else. Come on, there's got to be more. But I'm just trying to quiet that and just exist in the present moment now, and it's really nice.''