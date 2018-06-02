The Marvel Cinematic Universe went through some of its most dramatic scenes in its most recent 'Avengers' outing, 'Infinity War', with the film including some of the biggest shocks the comic book movie world has ever seen. With 'Avengers 4' on the horizon, there's still a lot of story to be told, and actor Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor in the MCU promises it's going to be worth the wait.

Chris Hemsworth has promised plenty of shocks in 'Avengers 4'

'Infinity War' saw Thanos following a strange path to ensure that planet Earth wouldn't be completely destroyed by mankind. The villain would bring together the Infinity Stones for his Infinity Gauntlet, snapping his fingers when it was complete and wiping out half of the universe's population in the process. This included some fan-favourite MCU heroes, and with so much now on the line, there has been plenty of discussion amongst the fans as to exactly where the story goes from here.

The most obvious route for the next film to take would be for some meddling with time to take place, so that heroes who have passed away get a second shot at taking Thanos down. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but Hemsworth says there is "even more shocking" events to come.

Speaking with Esquire, the actor teased: "If you were shocked by ['Infinity War'], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely. That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique - not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys."

We know that "sacrifices must be made" thanks to a recently-released synopsis for 'Avengers 4', but who or what that means hasn't been made official. With reassurance that it's going to be a passion project for all involved, rather than the ultimate milking of a cash cow however, we should be in for an exciting romp through the final stages of the MCU's Phase 3.

We'll bring you more news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as and when we get it.