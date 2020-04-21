Chris Evans has advised everyone to ''adopt a dog'' during quarantine.

The Captain America actor adopted his canine companion Dodger in 2015, and when asked about the best ways to cope during self-isolation, the 'Avengers: Endgame' star said everyone needs to get a rescue pooch because they are ''missing out''.

He told USA Today: ''I would never subject anyone to advice that would come from me. There's nothing I can give you thats ... You know what my advice would be? Adopt a dog!

''Everyone should go out and get a dog. If you don't have a dog in your life, especially during this time, you're missing out.''

Asked if Dodger is proving him with comfort during these unsettling times, he replied: ''Oh, yeah, absolutely. He doesn't leave my side.''

With filming halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chris has been working on his scripts and promoting his latest series, 'Defending Jacob', for Apple TV + via Zoom.

He said: ''A lot of that's put on hold right now.

''There's always a stack of scripts you can check out, but ... everything is kind of being punted months and months and I think a lot of people have other priorities.''

The 38-year-old star admitted he feels ''lucky and blessed'' to be with his family at this difficult time, but admitted everyone feels like they are ''stuck'' in a ''disturbing wait-and-see pattern'' to see how the pandemic will impact their lives going forward.

He continued: ''Gotta put in that work now, so we're not doing it later.

''It's a tough time. Everyone is a little scared and a little confused and a little unsure of what the future will hold.

''I feel very lucky and blessed that I get to be close to my family and have some sort of a sense of normalcy through them, some sort of stability as a result of that family dynamic.

''But, just like everyone, I'm full of more questions than anything else.

''So I think it's just this kind of disturbing wait-and-see pattern that we're all stuck with.''

Chris added how watching movies and television should never be used ''as an antidote to the circumstance'', but it can help with understanding the ''way we all struggle and cope differently''.

He explained: ''I would never frame it as an antidote to the circumstance.

''That's like throwing a pebble at a mountain.

''I think film, specifically, has always been a great empathy-creating machine.

''And right now, empathy can only help.

''If nothing else, it helps you explore perspectives, the human condition and the way we all struggle and cope differently.''